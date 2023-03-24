VIDEO: Wisconsin NFL hopefuls on their Pro Day performance and more
MADISON, Wis. - A handful of former Badgers took part in on-field drills and testing in front of NFL scouts Thursday afternoon inside the McClain Center. Participants included Keeanu Benton, Nick Herbig, John Torchio, Andy Vujnovich, Tyler Beach, Cedrick Dort, Jay Shaw and Justin Clark.
Hear from Benton, Torchio, Vujnovich and Beach on their draft process, pro day performance, and more.
