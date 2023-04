MADISON, Wis. -- A little over the halfway point of spring practices, local reporters had the chance to check with the group of safeties. The safeties have been deployed in three safety looks and have been asked to roam all over the field.

Hunter Wohler, Travian Blaylock, Austin Brown and Owen Arnett spoke on the responsibilities for the safeties, the new defense, their developments and how deep the room is, among other topics.