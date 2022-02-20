Unapologetic Juwan Howard explains actions, cause of postgame brawl

For a Michigan men’s basketball team that finds itself squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble, Sunday’s biggest story wasn’t the Wolverines’ deflating road loss to No. 15 Wisconsin.

Instead, it was the manner in which the postgame pleasantries devolved from a handshake line to a brawl. Michigan coach Juwan Howard was unhappy with Badgers’ coach Greg Gard for calling a timeout to empty the bench while up 19 points with 48 seconds to play. Gard called another timeout with 15 seconds left, which caused tensions as the final buzzer sounded at the Kohl Center.

“I didn’t like the timeout being called,” Howard said. “I’ll be totally honest with you. I thought it was not necessary at that moment, especially being a large lead. To have a timeout be called with three seconds or four seconds to go, I thought that was, what I felt, wasn’t fair to our guys. So, that’s what happened.”

Added Hunter Dickinson: “Some people were upset with the way they handled the ending of the game, and so that frustration was released after. … Some actions that were taken at the end of the game that probably slowed the ending of the game down.

Howard seemingly attempted to walk past Gard in the handshake line, but the two coaches got tied up and exchanged words nose to nose. Their players and coaching staffs made an effort to pull them apart, but Howard appeared to reach over the top of the scuffle in order to slap Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft’s head.

From there, a fight erupted. Multiple Michigan players, including Moussa Diabate and Terrance Williams II, appeared to throw punches within the melee. The scuffle left Wisconsin director of recruiting Kyle Blackbourn bloodied as well, according to a photo he posted following the game. At his press conference following the outbreak, Howard did not apologize for his role in the fight.

“Unfortunately, it ended up like that,” Howard said. “I didn’t like for it being that way, but I respect our young men for saying what they’re saying as far as ‘We are a family,’ truly, but did not want it to be in a situation where it escalated like that.”

Added Dickinson: “We’re a family, and family looks out for family.”

Reflecting on the fight, Howard was more upset with Gard’s conduct than his timeout. He didn’t believe it was necessary for Gard to touch his chest while he tried to walk through the handshake line.

“Basically, I addressed it with (Gard) that I will remember that, because of that timeout,” Howard said. “For someone to touch me, I think that was very uncalled for, for him to touch me as we were verbalizing and communicating with one another. So, that’s what ended up happening and that’s what escalated it.”

Offered a chance to elaborate on Gard’s touching, Howard described his perception of Gard’s actions and attempted to justify his own response — one that appeared far more violent than what provoked it.

“Touching me (was) unnecessary,” Howard said. “It wasn’t called for when we were talking. At that point, I thought it was time to protect myself.”

Asked about a suspension, Howard said he will respect any decision the Big Ten makes. The conference cannot suspend him for more than two games or fine him for any amount greater than $10,000, according to the league’s written rules about standard disciplinary action, which are described in clause 10.3.3.1 of the Big Ten Sportsmanship Policy.

Once conference commissioner Kevin Warren issues a decision regarding punishment, there is no appeal process. However, the Michigan athletic department can tack on its own punishments in addition to the Big Ten’s ruling.

“The Big Ten Conference is aware of a physical altercation involving Michigan Head Coach Juwan Howard at the conclusion of the Michigan Wolverines and Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball game,” the Big Ten said in a statement Sunday afternoon. “The conference is in contact with both member institutions and is currently assessing the incident. The conference will provide more information and will take swift and appropriate disciplinary action when it completes its review.

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel released a statement early Sunday evening as well.

“I am aware of and watched the end of our men’s basketball game," Manuel said. "There is no excuse for any of our staff or student-athletes to get into a physical altercation with others regardless of instigating factors. I reached out and apologized to Chris McIntosh and President Coleman has reached out to UW Chancellor Blank to apologize for the totally unacceptable behavior. We will review the situation more thoroughly and work with the Big Ten Conference as they determine their disciplinary actions and will determine if further disciplinary actions are warranted.”

With the Wolverines scheduled to face Rutgers on Wednesday, an announcement could come as soon as within the next 24 hours.

