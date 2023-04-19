The standout from Northeast High School is now focused on Nebraska, Penn State, Wisconsin, Michigan State and Pittsburgh with a decision coming at the end of the month.

Michigan State: From the time that I've been talking to them, they seem like they can mold me and improve me on the field. I like the program even though they have been down a little bit from where they're used to be. I think they can get back to the top.

Pittsburgh: I like Coach (Cory) Sanders because he's helped put guys in the league. I liked the practice that I saw and where the program is headed. It's seems like a great school that is close to home and they have a lot of Philly guys on the roster.

Penn State: It's close to home and I'm already close with some of the players. I have a good relationship with Coach (Anthony) Poindexter. I think that staff can help get me to the next level.

Wisconsin: I like everything about Wisconsin. I like the players and how all the coaches work with their guys. I love the culture and how the team treats each other. They hold you to a standard there and they aren't going to let you fall off a cliff. They will make you the best you can be at all times. Wisconsin loves that I can cover and go sideline to sideline. Overall they feel like I'm a natural playmaker and would be a great fit for them.

Nebraska: I love the new coaching staff. My main connection and reason why they made it is Coach Omar (Hales). He's come down to talk to me at my high school. He's kind of like a mentor for me and he's taught me a lot of things. He's a big reason why Nebraska made the top group.

Prescott, who had 35 tackles, one sack and four interceptions as a junior, laid out what will be most important as he gets closer to a decision.

"The most important thing for me is that feeling of being at home at the school I choose," Prescott said. "I want to be around great coaches and great players who can make me the best player I can be."

The Badgers currently have seven commitments in the 2024 class.