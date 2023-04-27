The standout from Northeast High School chose UW over a top group that also included Nebraska, Penn State, Michigan State and Pittsburgh. Prescott is commit No. 8 for the Badgers in the 2024 class.

Prescott, whose primary recruiter was position coach Colin Hitschler, visited Madison for the first time on April 4.

"I like everything about Wisconsin," Prescott told BadgerBlitz.com in a previous interview. "I like the players and how all the coaches work with their guys. I love the culture and how the team treats each other. They hold you to a standard there and they aren't going to let you fall off a cliff.

"They will make you the best you can be at all times. Wisconsin loves that I can cover and go sideline to sideline. Overall they feel like I'm a natural playmaker and would be a great fit for them."

Prescott, who had 35 tackles, one sack and four interceptions as a junior, is expected to be one of at least two scholarship safeties for the Badgers in this cycle.

