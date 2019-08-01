With Wisconsin sitting on 12 commitments in the senior cycle, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at what's ahead in the latest edition of the State of the 2020 Class. Note: The "top target(s)" category takes into account talent level and current interest in Wisconsin. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the UW coaching staff.

QUARTERBACKS

Jason Ceniti

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to go without a scholarship quarterback in the 2020 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected quarterback. Scholarships seniors: None Top targets: N/A Potential walk(s): Jason Ceniti, Johnny Kelliher What's next? After missing on its top three targets - Max Johnson (LSU), Tyler Van Dyke (Miami) and Parker McQuarrie (UCLA) - in the 2020 class, Wisconsin is not expected to take a scholarship quarterback in this cycle. With that, assistant coach Jon Budmayr will almost certainly look to add a preferred walk-on to help with the depth on the current roster. From inside the state, Jason Ceniti (Madison Memorial) and Johnny Kelliher (Waukesha North), both of whom camped in June, are strong options.

RUNNING BACKS

Len'Neth Whitehead (Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one tailback in the 2020 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected running back. Top target(s): Kevontre Bradford, Len'Neth Whitehead Scholarships seniors: Bradrick Shaw What's next? Kevontre Bradford, who visited officially in June, is still atop Wisconsin's recruiting board, but there's no guarantee he's favoring the Badgers at this point. With that, Len'Neth Whitehead, who recently included UW in his top group, is an intriguing option. The three-star prospect from Georgia is expected to visit officially this fall.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Chimere Dike (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two wide receivers in the 2020 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from three-star wide receiver Chimere Dike. Top target(s): Isaac Smith, Lawrence Arnold Potential walk(s): Conner Wnek, Haakon Anderson Scholarships seniors: A.J. Taylor What's next? With a commitment from Chimere Dike, an in-state prospect from Waukesha North, the Badgers will likely look to take one more receiver in 2020. Isaac Smith, who recently picked up an offer, is now the most realistic target heading into the fall. Wisconsin and Missouri are currently his top options.

TIGHT ENDS

Cole Dakovich (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two tight ends in the 2020 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from three-star tight end Cole Dakovich. Top target(s): Cam Large Scholarships seniors: Zero

What's next? After it signed two tight ends in 2019, Wisconsin is expected to do the same in this cycle after word surfaced that Cole Dakovich would likely begin on offense as opposed to outside linebacker. Cam Large, who has a top four of Wisconsin, Ohio State, Alabama and Georgia, could make his decision at any time. The three-star prospect visited all four schools officially in June and momentum appears to be in favor of the Badgers.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

Trey Wedig (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take five offensive linemen in the 2020 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have commitments from Jack Nelson, Trey Wedig, Ben Barten, Dylan Barrett and Tanor Bortolini. Top target(s): N/A Potential walk(s): Sean Timmis (committed) Scholarships seniors: David Moorman, Jason Erdmann What's next? Offensive line was arguably the biggest position of need in the 2020 class, and the Badgers have already landed five scholarship commitments at the position. In-state senior Sean Timmis made six after he accepted the Badgers' preferred walk-on offer in late June.

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

Cade McDonald

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two defensive linemen in the 2020 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from projected defensive end Cade McDonald Top target(s): James Thompson, Noah Arinze Potential walk(s): Matthew Schooley Scholarships seniors: David Pfaff What's next? James Thompson, who will visit officially the weekend of Sept. 7, picked up an offer from the Badgers earlier this week. There's a strong chance he joins fellow defensive end Cade McDonald on UW's commit list after his trip to Madison. On the inside, it appears the staff could go without taking a scholarship nose guard after Nash Hutmacher's commitment to Nebraska.

LINEBACKERS

Nick Herbig (Rivals.com)

DEFENSIVE BACKS

Max Lofy

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one defensive back in the 2020 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from a projected cornerback Max Lofy. Top target(s): LaDarrius Rice Potential walk(s): Amaun Williams, Nate Valcarcel Scholarships seniors: None What's next? Max Lofy, who committed in July over offers from Minnesota, Oklahoma State and Arizona State, among others, could be the lone scholarship defensive back Wisconsin takes in this cycle. Should room open up late, though, keep an eye on LaDarrius Rice, who could play corner, safety or even receiver at the next level.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Jack Van Dyke (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

How many will they take? Wisconsin will look to take at least two walk-on specialists in the 2020 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have commitments from preferred walk-ons Jack Van Dyke (kicker) and Duncan McKinley (long snapper) Scholarships seniors: Punter Anthony Lotti and kicker Zach Hintze What's next?

With Jack Van Dyke and Duncan McKinley in the mix, Wisconsin is likely full on special teams for 2020.

PROJECTED 2020 CLASS