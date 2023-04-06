BadgerBlitz.com was there for the sixth of 15 practices and will be in attendance for the other nine over the next three weeks. Here are notes from the session.

MADISON -- Luke Fickell and the Badgers were back on the field inside the McClain Center on Thursday morning to continue the grind of the spring. Wisconsin's head coach labeled practices six through nine as important because this stretch is when players often begin to separate themselves.

It's a little surprising that there were not any fights during Thursday's practice. Throughout the day, both sides of the ball got after each other and it developed into what was easily the most physical practice of the spring thus far.

During a red-zone team period, inside linebacker Maema Njongmeta slipped through a crease in the offensive line and blew up running back Braelon Allen. A few reps later, linebacker Garrison Solliday put a pretty good hit on Grover Bortolotti. Later in the practice, safety Kamo'i Latu made some good contact with Chez Mellusi as well.

The backs brought some of the punch back at the defense. Transfer defensive back Jason Maitre got a first-hand look at how physical of a runner Allen is. With the junior tailback getting to the outside, he put his head down and knocked Maitre back a little bit. During a move-the-ball period, Mellusi stood up a linebacker in pass protection and left enough time for Tanner Mordecai to make a throw. Later, CJ Williams came down with a ball through a couple defenders. Williams was out of bounds but got the attention of his unit with the play.