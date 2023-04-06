Spring practice report No. 6: Nearing the halfway point of the spring
MADISON -- Luke Fickell and the Badgers were back on the field inside the McClain Center on Thursday morning to continue the grind of the spring. Wisconsin's head coach labeled practices six through nine as important because this stretch is when players often begin to separate themselves.
BadgerBlitz.com was there for the sixth of 15 practices and will be in attendance for the other nine over the next three weeks. Here are notes from the session.
REP BREAKDOWN
OFFENSE:
First team:
Quarterback: Tanner Mordecai
Running back: Braelon Allen
Wide receiver: Chimere Dike, Will Pauling and Keontez Lewis
Tight end: Jack Eschenbach
Offensive line (from left to right): Jack Nelson, Michael Furtney, Tanor Bortolini, Trey Wedig, Riley Mahlman
Second team:
Quarterback: Braedyn Locke
Running back: Chez Mellusi
Wide Receiver: Skyler Bell, CJ Williams, Quincy Burroughs, Tommy McIntosh
Tight end: Jack Pugh
Offensive line: Nolan Rucci, Joe Brunner, Joe Huber, JP Benzschawel, Dylan Barrett
*Cade Yacamelli, Zach Gloudeman and Grover Bortolotti rotated as the third back.
DEFENSE: (Alternated between a 2-4-5 and 3-3-5 on Thursday)
First team:
Defensive line: Rodas Johnson, James Thompson and Isaiah Mullens
Inside linebacker: Maema Njongmeta, Jordan Turner
Outside linebacker: T.J. Bollers, Darryl Peterson
Cornerback: Alex Smith, Jason Maitre and Ricardo Hallman
Safety: Travian Blaylock, Hunter Wohler
Second team:
Defensive line: , Gio Paez, Cade McDonald and Curt Neal
Inside linebacker: Tatum Grass, Bryan Sanborn
Outside linebacker: Spencer Lytle, Jordan Mayer
Cornerback: Avyonne Jones, Jace Arnold, Jonas Duclona and Amaun Williams
Safety: Austin Brown, Kamo'i Latu
*Three defensive linemen listed due to rotations. The rotations were quite fluid.
Special teams:
Punter: Jack Van Dyke, Gavin Meyers
Punt returner: Chimere Dike, Will Pauling
Field Goal: Nathanial Vakos, Nate Van Zelst, Gavin Lahm, Vito Calvaruso
Kickoff specialist: Vito Calvaruso, Gavin Lahm
Kickoff returners: Chimere Dike, Quincy Burroughs, Will Pauling, Vinny Anthony
Expected to be out or very limited during the spring, per Wisconsin
DL Darian Varner
QB Cole Lacrue
TE Clay Cundiff
TE Cole Dakovich
TE Cam Large
WR Bryson Green
DE Mike Jarvis
LB Ross Gengler
LB Luna Larson
CB Max Lofy
OL Sean Timmis
LB Aidan Vaughn
LB Aaron Witt
OL Jake Renfro
WR Chris Brooks Jr.
Non-contact jerseys: WR Grady O'Neill, CB A'Khoury Lyde and S Travian Blaylock
Physicality of the practice ramps up
It's a little surprising that there were not any fights during Thursday's practice. Throughout the day, both sides of the ball got after each other and it developed into what was easily the most physical practice of the spring thus far.
During a red-zone team period, inside linebacker Maema Njongmeta slipped through a crease in the offensive line and blew up running back Braelon Allen. A few reps later, linebacker Garrison Solliday put a pretty good hit on Grover Bortolotti. Later in the practice, safety Kamo'i Latu made some good contact with Chez Mellusi as well.
The backs brought some of the punch back at the defense. Transfer defensive back Jason Maitre got a first-hand look at how physical of a runner Allen is. With the junior tailback getting to the outside, he put his head down and knocked Maitre back a little bit. During a move-the-ball period, Mellusi stood up a linebacker in pass protection and left enough time for Tanner Mordecai to make a throw. Later, CJ Williams came down with a ball through a couple defenders. Williams was out of bounds but got the attention of his unit with the play.
A number of different receivers have good days
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news