{{ timeAgo('2023-03-30 15:08:04 -0500') }} football

Spring practice report No. 3: Wisconsin puts the pads on for the first time

Raul Vazquez • BadgerBlitz
Staff Writer
@RaulV45

Madison, Wis. -- Luke Fickell and the Badgers were back on the field inside the McClain Center on Thursday morning with pads on for the first time. With the kinks still being ironed out schematically, there is still some terminology and formations being worked out.

BadgerBlitz.com was there for the third of 15 practices and will be in attendance for the other 12 over the next five weeks. Here are some notes from the session.

REP BREAKDOWN

Senior quarterback Tanner Mordecai.
Senior quarterback Tanner Mordecai. (Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports)

OFFENSE:

First team:

Quarterback: Tanner Mordecai

Running back: Chez Mellusi

Wide receiver: Chimere Dike, Skyler Bell and Keontez Lewis

Tight end: Hayden Rucci

Offensive line (from left to right): Jack Nelson, Michael Furtney, Tanor Bortolini, Trey Wedig, Riley Mahlman

Second team:

Quarterback: Braedyn Locke

Running back: Cade Yacamelli/Jackson Acker

Wide Receiver: Will Pauling, CJ Williams, Quincy Burroughs and Chris Brooks Jr.

Tight end: Jack Eschenbach

Offensive line: Nolan Rucci, Joe Brunner, Jake Renfro, Joe Huber, Dylan Barrett

Note: Markus Allen and Vinny Anthony were mixing in with the second and third team.

*Julius Davis saw a healthy amount of reps and was pretty comfortably the third back during practice. Braelon Allen didn't take part in team work after getting dinged up on Tuesday.

DEFENSE: (Alternated between a 2-4-5 and 3-3-5 on Tuesday )

First team:

Defensive line: Rodas Johnson, James Thompson

Inside linebacker: Maema Njongmeta, Jordan Turner

Outside linebacker: C.J. Goetz, Darryl Peterson

Cornerback: Alex Smith, Jason Maitre and Ricardo Hallman

Safety: Travian Blaylock, Hunter Wohler

Second team:

Defensive line: , Gio Paez, Cade McDonald

Inside linebacker: Tatum Grass, Bryan Sanborn

Outside linebacker: Jeff Pietrowski, Kaden Johnson

Cornerback: Jace Arnold, Jason Maitre and Amaun Williams

Safety: Austin Brown, Kamo'i Latu

*Jonas Duclona and A'Khoury Lyde also saw some reps at cornerback.

*Preston Zachman and Owen Arnett ran with the third team at safety, as well as Braeydn Moore.

*Third-team defensive line included Curt Neal and Tommy Brunner.

Special teams:

Punter: Jack Van Dyke, Gavin Meyers

Punt returner: Chimere Dike, Will Pauling

Field Goal: Nathanial Vakos, Nate Van Zelst, Gavin Lahm, Vito Calvaruso

*The team went through full field goal work for the first time today.

Expected to be out or very limited during the spring, per Wisconsin

DL Darian Varner

QB Cole Lacrue

TE Clay Cundiff

TE Cole Dakovich

TE Cam Large

WR Bryson Green

DE Mike Jarvis

LB Ross Gengler

LB Luna Larson

CB Max Lofy

OL Sean Timmis

LB Aidan Vaughn

LB Aaron Witt

LB Jake Chaney

Non-contact jerseys: OLB Marty Strey, CB A'Khoury Lyde and S Travian Blaylock

Players are starting to get banged up 

