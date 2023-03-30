Spring practice report No. 3: Wisconsin puts the pads on for the first time
Madison, Wis. -- Luke Fickell and the Badgers were back on the field inside the McClain Center on Thursday morning with pads on for the first time. With the kinks still being ironed out schematically, there is still some terminology and formations being worked out.
BadgerBlitz.com was there for the third of 15 practices and will be in attendance for the other 12 over the next five weeks. Here are some notes from the session.
REP BREAKDOWN
OFFENSE:
First team:
Quarterback: Tanner Mordecai
Running back: Chez Mellusi
Wide receiver: Chimere Dike, Skyler Bell and Keontez Lewis
Tight end: Hayden Rucci
Offensive line (from left to right): Jack Nelson, Michael Furtney, Tanor Bortolini, Trey Wedig, Riley Mahlman
Second team:
Quarterback: Braedyn Locke
Running back: Cade Yacamelli/Jackson Acker
Wide Receiver: Will Pauling, CJ Williams, Quincy Burroughs and Chris Brooks Jr.
Tight end: Jack Eschenbach
Offensive line: Nolan Rucci, Joe Brunner, Jake Renfro, Joe Huber, Dylan Barrett
Note: Markus Allen and Vinny Anthony were mixing in with the second and third team.
*Julius Davis saw a healthy amount of reps and was pretty comfortably the third back during practice. Braelon Allen didn't take part in team work after getting dinged up on Tuesday.
DEFENSE: (Alternated between a 2-4-5 and 3-3-5 on Tuesday )
First team:
Defensive line: Rodas Johnson, James Thompson
Inside linebacker: Maema Njongmeta, Jordan Turner
Outside linebacker: C.J. Goetz, Darryl Peterson
Cornerback: Alex Smith, Jason Maitre and Ricardo Hallman
Safety: Travian Blaylock, Hunter Wohler
Second team:
Defensive line: , Gio Paez, Cade McDonald
Inside linebacker: Tatum Grass, Bryan Sanborn
Outside linebacker: Jeff Pietrowski, Kaden Johnson
Cornerback: Jace Arnold, Jason Maitre and Amaun Williams
Safety: Austin Brown, Kamo'i Latu
*Jonas Duclona and A'Khoury Lyde also saw some reps at cornerback.
*Preston Zachman and Owen Arnett ran with the third team at safety, as well as Braeydn Moore.
*Third-team defensive line included Curt Neal and Tommy Brunner.
Special teams:
Punter: Jack Van Dyke, Gavin Meyers
Punt returner: Chimere Dike, Will Pauling
Field Goal: Nathanial Vakos, Nate Van Zelst, Gavin Lahm, Vito Calvaruso
*The team went through full field goal work for the first time today.
Expected to be out or very limited during the spring, per Wisconsin
DL Darian Varner
QB Cole Lacrue
TE Clay Cundiff
TE Cole Dakovich
TE Cam Large
WR Bryson Green
DE Mike Jarvis
LB Ross Gengler
LB Luna Larson
CB Max Lofy
OL Sean Timmis
LB Aidan Vaughn
LB Aaron Witt
LB Jake Chaney
Non-contact jerseys: OLB Marty Strey, CB A'Khoury Lyde and S Travian Blaylock
Players are starting to get banged up
