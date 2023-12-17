Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

Better Know A Badger – 2024 three-star defensive end Hank Weber

Benjamin Worgull • BadgerBlitz
Senior Writer
@TheBadgerNation
Benjamin Worgull has covered Wisconsin football and basketball since 2004. Follow him on Twitter at @TheBadgerNation

MADISON, Wis. – It’s clear the direction Luke Fickell intends to push the University of Wisconsin in the recruiting classes to come

After quickly cobbling together a small recruiting class in less than a month after being hired, Fickell and his staff scoured the country to recruit and receive commitments from 20 known prospects combining physicality, speed, and play-making abilities.

Nearly half the Badgers class comprises four-star recruits, which is why it currently is ranked 18th in the country by Rivals.com, and addressed depth needs and deficiencies at every position. Adding to the depth of the defense, we look at the upcoming signing of Brentwood (TN) Academy’s Hank Weber and how his addition improves the program.

Brentwood (TN) Academy defensive end Hank Weber
Brentwood (TN) Academy defensive end Hank Weber (Rivals.com)

Stats

Playing left tackle on the offensive and all over the defensive line, Weber had 50+ tackles, 3.5 sacks, 14 quarterback hurries, one interception (returned for a touchdown), and five field goal blocks.

“This season was a learning experience for sure. We had a new head coach and pretty much a new coaching staff. As a team we went 2-10, but I still feel like I played my best football this year at least. This was the first year I didn’t have someone splitting reps with me, so I had pretty much all defensive and offensive snaps. It wasn’t easy, but it was definitely fun.”

Recruiting Competition

The seventh commitment in Wisconsin’s 2024 class, Weber committed to the Badgers over favorites North Carolina and Vanderbilt. He had over a dozen other offers, including Power-Five offers from Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Michigan State, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Purdue, and Virginia Tech.

Recruiting Story

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement