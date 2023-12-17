Better Know A Badger – 2024 three-star defensive end Hank Weber
MADISON, Wis. – It’s clear the direction Luke Fickell intends to push the University of Wisconsin in the recruiting classes to come
After quickly cobbling together a small recruiting class in less than a month after being hired, Fickell and his staff scoured the country to recruit and receive commitments from 20 known prospects combining physicality, speed, and play-making abilities.
Nearly half the Badgers class comprises four-star recruits, which is why it currently is ranked 18th in the country by Rivals.com, and addressed depth needs and deficiencies at every position. Adding to the depth of the defense, we look at the upcoming signing of Brentwood (TN) Academy’s Hank Weber and how his addition improves the program.
Stats
Playing left tackle on the offensive and all over the defensive line, Weber had 50+ tackles, 3.5 sacks, 14 quarterback hurries, one interception (returned for a touchdown), and five field goal blocks.
“This season was a learning experience for sure. We had a new head coach and pretty much a new coaching staff. As a team we went 2-10, but I still feel like I played my best football this year at least. This was the first year I didn’t have someone splitting reps with me, so I had pretty much all defensive and offensive snaps. It wasn’t easy, but it was definitely fun.”
Recruiting Competition
The seventh commitment in Wisconsin’s 2024 class, Weber committed to the Badgers over favorites North Carolina and Vanderbilt. He had over a dozen other offers, including Power-Five offers from Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Michigan State, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Purdue, and Virginia Tech.
Recruiting Story
