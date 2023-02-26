Kobe Bufkin registered a career-high 28 points while Hunter Dickinson added 23, including the deep three-pointer as time expired in regulation to force overtime, an extra five minutes that the Wolverines (17-12, 11-7 Big Ten) averaged 1.727 points per possession in scoring on nine of their 11 possessions.

Seeing victory snatched from its hands at the regulation buzzer, Michigan dominated the overtime session to register an 87-79 victory over the Badgers at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor.

Using the pattern the University of Wisconsin has laid out for itself in the month of February, the Badgers were slated to suffer a frustrating last-second loss.

It was a gut punch for the Badgers (16-12, 8-10 Big Ten), who finished the year’s shortest month by alternating wins and losses, a 4-4 month that has prevented the Badgers from winning consecutive games since January 3.

Connor Essegian led UW with a career-high 24 points. He broke Brad Davison’s school three-point record for a freshman but was just 1-for-8 from the perimeter. Max Klesmit had a season-high 19 points, while Steven Crowl finished with 14 and Tyler Wahl had his second straight double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

UW enters the final week of the regular season currently sitting in a tie for 11th place in the conference with Nebraska but is seeded 12th in the conference tournament due to the Huskers’ winning the lone season matchup, a game in which UW led by as many as 17 points before losing by 10 in overtime.

While the lead wasn’t as big, UW players must feel they let this one slip away, too.

Wisconsin led by eight points early on before the Badgers went cold and Michigan heated up. Over a nearly nine-minute stretch, UW was 1-for-14 from the field in a run of ineffectiveness that included six missed shots around the rim. It was toward the end of the futility that the Wolverines found their grove, ending the half on a 19-7 run that saw Michigan hit eight of nine shots.

Bufkin and Dickinson scored 16 points in the run and had 22 combined points in the first half to build a lead as big as 11.

UW did its best to chip away, cutting the deficit to one possession on four separate occasions before retaking the lead with a Crowl left-handed hook shot with 7:30 remaining. It was a seesaw affair to the finish with eight lead changes and four ties.

Wisconsin appeared to have the game won when Essegian hit a jumper in the lane with 25.1 seconds remaining and Klesmit blocked Bufkin at the rim with nine seconds remaining. Kamari McGee – playing the second half in place of the injured Chucky Hepburn – hit two free throws to extend the lead to 68-65 with 8.1 seconds left.

UW chose not to foul and Klesmit blocked Bufkin again, this time on a corner three-pointer, but Jordan Davis fell after jumping to contest the inbounds pass. Dickinson took one dribble and hit the deep three-pointer.

Both teams traded the lead for the first three minutes of overtime before Michigan asserted control with points on its final seven possessions.

What it means: Wisconsin entered the day among many Bracketologist’s “Last Four Teams In” to the NCAA Tournament, while Michigan was in the “Last Four Teams Out” category. The Badgers are probably still in the field of 68 but are barely hanging out.

Star of the game: Klesmit was an efficient 7-for-12 from the field and hit a team-high five three-pointers. His two blocks in the final 10 seconds were huge defensive plays that get overshadowed by UW’s inability to defend the last possession.

Stat of the game: Wisconsin has played six overtime games this season, a new school record. The Badgers are 3-3.

Reason to be Concerned: When Wisconsin goes cold, the Badgers got frigid quickly. The Badgers built their lead with layups and jumpers but started to go away from touching the post during a stretch that coincided with their drought. It’s been a theme during UW’s shooting woes this season.

Don’t overlook: Wisconsin didn’t shoot its first free throws until 11:52 remained in the second half. By that time, the Wolverines were 8-for-10 from the stripe. UW finished 11-for-12 from the line, while Michigan was 22-for-26.

What’s next: The last opponent Wisconsin has yet to face this season comes to Madison on Senior Day in No.5 Purdue. After starting the season 22-1, the Boilermakers (24-5, 13-5) have lost four of six and three straight on the road (Indiana, Northwestern, and Maryland). Still, Purdue clinched a share of the regular season title Sunday (due to NW’s loss at Maryland) thanks to center Zack Edey, a player of the year candidate with 22.3 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks per game.