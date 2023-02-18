Wisconsin missed its final five shots from the field and didn’t score in the final 3:36, allowing Rutgers to score the game’s final four points in a 58-57 victory at the Kohl Center.

Saturday would certainly be near the top of the list.

MADISON, Wis. – If the University of Wisconsin misses the NCAA Tournament when the brackets are announced three weeks from tomorrow, there will be a lot of coulda, woulda, shoulda moments the Badgers would like to have back.

Jordan Davis (14 points) led the Badgers (15-11, 7-9 Big Ten), which put only two players in double figures and have not won consecutive games since reeling off its sixth win in a row on January 3.

That seems like ages ago now for a UW team that has alternated wins and losses in its last seven games. This one was certainly there for the taking.

UW called its final timeout with 11.3 seconds left and, in a situation that has involved point guard Chucky Hepburn taking a step-back jump shot, the Badgers went with point guard Connor Essegian on a drive to the rim. The freshman's runner missed off the rim and his three-point attempt on his own offensive rebound was blocked shortly before time expired.

Essegian finished 0-for-10 from the floor and two points, both career lows. Hepburn finished with six points on 2-for-7 shooting, as he spent the afternoon battling foul trouble.

Wisconsin finished shooting 33.3 percent from the floor, the third straight game the Badgers finished under 40 percent.

Already without starting forward Mawot Mag (ACL), Rutgers scratched reigning defensive player of the year Caleb McConnell (back spasms) during warmups, senior Cam Spencer carried the offense. Averaging 12.3 points per game, Spencer scored 19 of his game-high 22 points in the opening half on a perfect 6-for-6 from the floor.

But with Essegian and Hepburn battling foul trouble, UW got eight points from Max Klesmit and 11 off the bench from Davis to enter the locker room trailing 36-34.

The offensive fireworks quickly faded on both sides. At the halfway mark of the second half, the Badgers were 3-for-19 with the Scarlet Knights' percentage points better at 4-for-14.

It dipped as low as UW missing 19 of 21 shots before Kamari McGee’s three-point shot from the corner, Klesmit three from the top of the key, and Davis’ perimeter bucket from the wing gave them a 54-52 lead with 5:04 remaining.

Another three-pointer from McGee (9 points) put the Badgers up 57-54 with 3:36 remaining, but the Badgers didn’t score again after missing their final five shots from the floor.

What it means: Wisconsin’s inability to create offense off the dribble, draw contact, and score from the free throw line continues to prevent the Badgers from establishing any type of momentum or consistency as March approaches.

Star of the game: Averaging 3.0 points in the six games since being removed from the starting lineup, Jordan Davis scored 11 points in 10 first-half minutes. His defense also helped limit Spenser in the final 20 minutes.

Stat of the game: Wisconsin was outscored 26-14 in points in the paint, as the Badgers attempted 21 two-point shots compared to 36 three-point shots.

Reason to be Concerned: Hepburn continues to be stuck in neutral. Hepburn battled foul trouble and went to the bench with 9:51 remaining after picking up his fourth. When he returned with 2:29 remaining, Hepburn didn’t attempt a shot.

Don’t overlook: The Badgers averaged 1.259 points per possession in the first half and only .821 in the second half.

What’s next: Wisconsin concludes its three-game homestand by hosting Iowa Wednesday (8 p.m./BTN). The Hawkeyes (17-9, 9-6) have won five of six heading into tomorrow’s road game at Northwestern and are being paced by junior forward Kris Murray, the only Division I player in the country to average 21+ points, 8+ rebounds, and have made 50+ 3-pointers this season. The Badgers won the first meeting between the two, 78-75 in overtime, on December 11 in Iowa City.