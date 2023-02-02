It was the first road win for Wisconsin (13-8, 5-6 Big Ten) since December 11, snapping a string of four straight that all occurred during a 2-7 January, a month that saw them go from first place in the Big Ten to sitting outside the projected NCAA Tournament Field.

The Badgers shook off a month of frustrations on Ohio State Thursday with a balanced offensive attack jumpstarted by post touches, building enough of a lead to hold on late to a 65-60 victory over the Buckeyes at Value City Arena.

Apparently, all it took for the University of Wisconsin to get back on track was a flip of the calendar. That, or the re-establishment of its offense playing through the low post.

UW scored 30 points in the paint, getting forward Steven Crowl (14 points, 9 rebounds) going early inside to creating open looks for freshman Connor Essegian (17, 7) and junior Max Klesmit (12) on the perimeter and alleys for point guard Chucky Hepburn (15).

The Badgers scored the game’s first eight points, executed a 12-2 run over a 5:08 stretch, and scored the final eight points for a season-high 43 first-half points, shooting 51.6 percent and averaging 1.23 points per possession along the way.

Ohio State (11-11, 4-7) has lost eight of nine and was done in by 16 turnovers, leading to 15 Wisconsin points.

Leading scorer Brice Sensabaugh led the Buckeyes in scoring for the 13th straight game but managed only 13 points before fouling out with 9:20 remaining. Averaging 17.7 points per game, the freshman’s point total was his fewest since December 8.

With Sensabaugh watching, however, Ohio State made things interesting late by cutting a 12-point deficit down to two with 30 seconds left, helped largely by Wisconsin missing its last nine shots from the field over the final 7:18.

They could get no closer with forward Justice Sueing missing the free throw on his three-point play and Hepburn made three of his final four free throws to seal the victory.

What it means: After dropping three straight Quad-1 games, Wisconsin finally added its third Quad-1 victory to its profile. It’s far from a signature win, but it’ll certainly boost the Badgers’ lagging computer numbers.

Star of the game: Essegian was bruised by Illinois for a second consecutive outing, but the freshman bounced back with five quick points and was active on both ends of the floor, evidenced by his seven rebounds.

Stat of the game: Wisconsin was outrebounded 45-26, including 12-4 on the offensive glass. However, the Badgers only gave up eight second-chance points.

Reason to be Concerned: Wisconsin made it hard on itself, again, by going away from the flow in the second half that got the Badgers up by 18 points. Moreover, UW was 7-for-14 from the foul line in the second half.

Don’t overlook: Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann went ballistic after an offensive foul was called on Sueing, who barely reacted after knocking down Tyler Wahl. Holtmann was assessed two technical fouls and was ejected with 27.7 seconds left in the half. Connor Essegian made all four free throws, as UW scored eight points in the final 54 seconds.

What’s next: Wisconsin returns home for a rematch against Northwestern Sunday night (5:30 p.m./BTN). The Wildcats (16-6, 7-4) had won four out of five since knocking off Wisconsin on January 23 but was beaten soundly at home by Michigan, 68-51, Thursday. Boo Buie and Chase Audige, who combined to score 36 against the Badgers, scored 33 against the Wolverines, 23 from Buie. Northwestern has won consecutive games against Wisconsin since 2017 and hasn’t swept a season series against UW since 1996.