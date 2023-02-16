It is being reported by multiple outlets that Nate Letton , who was on Wisconsin's staff as a quality control coach helping with special teams and the offense, will be promoted to tight ends coach.

It didn't take long for head coach Luke Fickell to fill the void left by Gino Guidigli, who was on staff briefly before he took the quarterbacks opening at Notre Dame earlier this week.

Letton worked his way up the ranks at Cincinnati, spending two seasons as a graduate assistant in 2020 and 2021 before being promoted to tight ends coach this past season.

Before he joined the staff with the Bearcats, Letton coached at his alma mater, Centre College, from 2015-2019. When Letton joined that staff, he coached the wide receivers in 2015 before he worked with the tight ends for one year. The Kentucky native also oversaw the offensive line for three seasons.

Familiarity is a theme on the current staff, and that won't change with the promotion of Letton. He joins a group that includes Mike Brown, Greg Scruggs, Mike Tressel, Colin Hitschler, Devon Spalding and Paul Haynes, all of whom worked together at some point with the Bearcats.

On the field, Wisconsin returns almost its entire tight end unit from the 2022 season. The includes upperclassmen Clay Cundiff, Jack Eschenbach and Hayden Rucci, among others.

On the recruiting front, Letton will inherit 2024 commits Grant Stec and Robert Booker.