Preview: Battle 4 Atlantis comes down to Wisconsin and Virginia

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
No. 25 Wisconsin (5-0, 0-0) vs. No. 4 Virginia (5-0, 0-0) Battle 4 Atlantis championship game

Game: Nov. 23, 2018 at Imperial Arena in Paradise Island, Bahamas

Time: 1:00 PM (Friday)

Watch: ESPN

Listen: 1310 AM and 101.5 FM

Njr4xoydyytngxmuuzmc
Virginia head coach Tony Bennett

The Bennett connection 

*Virginia coach Tony Bennett’s father, Dick Bennett, was the head coach at Wisconsin from 1996 to 2000. Dick Bennett owned a 94-68 (.580) record at UW and took the Badgers to three NCAA tournaments, including a trip to the 2000 Final Four.

*For two season, (2002 and 2003) Greg Gard and Tony Bennett served together as assistant coaches for the Badgers. During that time, Wisconsin won back-to-back Big Ten championships.

*Current Virginia assistant coach Brad Soderberg coached at Wisconsin for six years from 1995-2001.

*Tony Bennett is a three-time National and ACC Coach of the Year and has a 224-86 (.722) mark in 10 seasons at Virginia.

Projected Starting Five (Wisconsin)
Position Wisconsin HT/WT Pts. Reb.

PG

D'Mitrik Trice (SO)

6-0/187

19.2

3.4

SG

Brad Davison (SO)

6-3/205

9.8

3.0

SF

Khalil Iverson (SR)

6-5/217

5.6

6.8

PF

Nathan Reuvers (SO)

6-10/215

8.6

2.2

C

Ethan Happ (SR)

6-10/237

17.0

12.0
Projected Starting Five (Virginia)
Position Xavier HT/WT Pts Reb.

PG

Kyle Guy (JR)

6-2/175

12.5

4.0

SG

Ty Jerome (SR)

6-5/195

14.5

5.0

SF

De'Andre Hunter (SO)

6-7/225

14.5

5.8

PF

Braxton Key (JR)

6-8/225

8.0

6.5

C

Mamadi Diakite (JR)

6-9/228

9.5

2.5

2018 Battle 4 Atlantis: Schedule, scores (all times EST)

Friday, Nov. 23

Game 9: Oklahoma vs. Dayton, 11:30 a.m., ESPN or ESPN2

Game 10 (Championship): Wisconsin vs. Virginia, 2 p.m., ESPN

Game 11: Stanford vs. Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m., ESPNU or ESPN3 or ESPNews

Game 12: Florida vs. Butler, 9:30 p.m., ESPNU

Thursday, Nov. 22

Game 5: Wisconsin 78, Oklahoma 58

Game 6: Virginia 66, Dayton 59

Game 7: Florida 72, Stanford 49

Game 8: Butler 84, Middle Tennessee 53

Wednesday, Nov. 21

Game 1: Oklahoma 65, Florida 60

Game 2: Wisconsin 62, Stanford 46

Game 3: Dayton 69, Butler 64

Game 4: Virginia 74, Middle Tennessee 52

