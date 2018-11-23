Preview: Battle 4 Atlantis comes down to Wisconsin and Virginia
No. 25 Wisconsin (5-0, 0-0) vs. No. 4 Virginia (5-0, 0-0) Battle 4 Atlantis championship game
Game: Nov. 23, 2018 at Imperial Arena in Paradise Island, Bahamas
Time: 1:00 PM (Friday)
The Bennett connection
*Virginia coach Tony Bennett’s father, Dick Bennett, was the head coach at Wisconsin from 1996 to 2000. Dick Bennett owned a 94-68 (.580) record at UW and took the Badgers to three NCAA tournaments, including a trip to the 2000 Final Four.
*For two season, (2002 and 2003) Greg Gard and Tony Bennett served together as assistant coaches for the Badgers. During that time, Wisconsin won back-to-back Big Ten championships.
*Current Virginia assistant coach Brad Soderberg coached at Wisconsin for six years from 1995-2001.
*Tony Bennett is a three-time National and ACC Coach of the Year and has a 224-86 (.722) mark in 10 seasons at Virginia.
|Position
|Wisconsin
|HT/WT
|Pts.
|Reb.
|
PG
|
D'Mitrik Trice (SO)
|
6-0/187
|
19.2
|
3.4
|
SG
|
Brad Davison (SO)
|
6-3/205
|
9.8
|
3.0
|
SF
|
Khalil Iverson (SR)
|
6-5/217
|
5.6
|
6.8
|
PF
|
Nathan Reuvers (SO)
|
6-10/215
|
8.6
|
2.2
|
C
|
Ethan Happ (SR)
|
6-10/237
|
17.0
|
12.0
|Position
|Xavier
|HT/WT
|Pts
|Reb.
|
PG
|
Kyle Guy (JR)
|
6-2/175
|
12.5
|
4.0
|
SG
|
Ty Jerome (SR)
|
6-5/195
|
14.5
|
5.0
|
SF
|
De'Andre Hunter (SO)
|
6-7/225
|
14.5
|
5.8
|
PF
|
Braxton Key (JR)
|
6-8/225
|
8.0
|
6.5
|
C
|
Mamadi Diakite (JR)
|
6-9/228
|
9.5
|
2.5
2018 Battle 4 Atlantis: Schedule, scores (all times EST)
Friday, Nov. 23
Game 9: Oklahoma vs. Dayton, 11:30 a.m., ESPN or ESPN2
Game 10 (Championship): Wisconsin vs. Virginia, 2 p.m., ESPN
Game 11: Stanford vs. Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m., ESPNU or ESPN3 or ESPNews
Game 12: Florida vs. Butler, 9:30 p.m., ESPNU
Thursday, Nov. 22
Game 5: Wisconsin 78, Oklahoma 58
Game 6: Virginia 66, Dayton 59
Game 7: Florida 72, Stanford 49
Game 8: Butler 84, Middle Tennessee 53
Wednesday, Nov. 21
Game 1: Oklahoma 65, Florida 60
Game 2: Wisconsin 62, Stanford 46
Game 3: Dayton 69, Butler 64
Game 4: Virginia 74, Middle Tennessee 52