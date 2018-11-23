Listen : 1310 AM and 101.5 FM, with Jon Arias and Andy North.

No. 25 Wisconsin (5-0, 0-0) vs. No. 4 Virginia (5-0, 0-0) Battle 4 Atlantis championship game

*Virginia coach Tony Bennett’s father, Dick Bennett, was the head coach at Wisconsin from 1996 to 2000. Dick Bennett owned a 94-68 (.580) record at UW and took the Badgers to three NCAA tournaments, including a trip to the 2000 Final Four.

*For two season, (2002 and 2003) Greg Gard and Tony Bennett served together as assistant coaches for the Badgers. During that time, Wisconsin won back-to-back Big Ten championships.

*Current Virginia assistant coach Brad Soderberg coached at Wisconsin for six years from 1995-2001.

*Tony Bennett is a three-time National and ACC Coach of the Year and has a 224-86 (.722) mark in 10 seasons at Virginia.