MADISON - The Badgers travel to West Lafayette for their first Big Ten game of the season, a road test against Purdue. BadgerBlitz.com breaks down its three keys to the game for Wisconsin. When: Friday, Sept. 22 @ 6:00 p.m. Where: Ross-Ade Stadium (capacity 61,441) All-Time Series: Wisconsin leads 52-29-8 (23-17-3 in West Lafayette) TV: FS1 (Tim Brando on play-by-play, Spencer Tillman as the analyst). Local Radio: Badger Sports Network (Matt Lepay doing play-by-play, Mark Tauscher as the analyst, Patrick Herb as the sideline reporter) Betting line: Wisconsin -5.5

FIRST READ: RUN THE FOOTBALL EARLY AND OFTEN

Wisconsin will look to stretch its winning streak against Purdue to 17 games. (USA Today Sports)

When the Badgers' offense is humming, Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi are both picking up yards in chunks. Tanner Mordecai hasn't yet proved that he can go win a game on his own, although he came mightily close in the second half of the Washington State game. Wisconsin, the betting favorite, appears to be the better team on paper. However, if the Badgers are forced to abandon the running game, Purdue will instantly gain the upper hand. Wisconsin needs to be able to control the ball as well as the clock on the road in front of what should be a feisty Boilermaker crowd. Purdue got gashed on the ground a week ago, although interestingly enough Syracuse's quarterback Garrett Shrader did most of the damage with his legs. Mordecai had two rushing scores last week and ran the ball more than he had all season — do we see Phil Longo use the quarterback run more often after what Purdue's defense put on tape last week?

SECOND READ: KEEP UP THE PRESSURE

Last week against Georgia Southern, Wisconsin tallied a season-high five sacks with players from every level of the defense getting involved. Staying hot on the quarterback's trail against Purdue will be imperative. Last week against Syracuse, the Orange brought the pressure and Purdue struggled to counter it. Boilermakers' quarterback Hudson Card was sacked twice and fumbled three times. Even when the pass-rush didn't get home, the Orange were able to pressure Card into inadvisable decisions, one of which led to an easy tip-drill pick. Purdue was able to move the ball for the most part, but Syracuse's relentless pass-rush created turnovers at extremely opportune times for its defense. If the Badgers once again struggle as a pass defense, pressure and turnovers will be the key to limiting the Boilermakers' offensive attack.

THIRD READ: CONTAIN RECEIVER DEION BURKS

Another year, another electrifying receiver Purdue pulls out of its hat. This year, the token dynamic Boilermaker receiver is redshirt sophomore Deion Burks. Burks looks like he's destined to play on Sundays. The 5-foot-11 wide out is deployed all over the field on offense as well as special teams. He had a quiet first two seasons in West Lafayette, but has already posted nine catches for 221 yards and three scores in 2023. Burks combines blazing speed with sticky hands and elite athleticism. He'll be a handful for whoever the Badgers line up across from him, especially if Mike Tressel continues to play heavy man-to-man coverage.

STAFF PREDICTIONS

STAFF WRITER SEAMUS ROHRER

One of these years, Purdue is going to beat Wisconsin. With every passing year it feels like the Boilermakers have to break the Badgers' winning streak sooner rather than later. But -here we are, 16-straight wins and Wisconsin once again looks like the better team. Let's not understate the importance of this game for Luke Fickell's year one expectations. If the Badgers fall in West Lafayette to a mediocre-at-best Big Ten squad, dropping their record to 2-2, it'll be time to seriously start reconsidering expectations for the advent of the Fickell era. While I can certainly see a world where Wisconsin loses this game, I believe they're easily the more talented team and should prevail when all is said and done. Wisconsin 29, Purdue 23

STAFF WRITER DONNIE SLUSHER

These are two teams in similar positions. Both led by new head coaches, transitioning away from the program’s traditional styles with the help of the transfer portal. Both have had streaky, inconsistent starts to the year, where any final record now feels possible. However, Wisconsin is ultimately more talented where it matters. They may start slow, like they have every game, but they have Tanner Mordecai and Braelon Allen on one side, and Hunter Wohler on the other. That’ll be the difference. Wisconsin 31, Purdue 18

SITE PUBLISHER JON MCNAMARA