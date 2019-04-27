A foot injury prevented Andrew Van Ginkel from showing his true potential during his senior season at Wisconsin, but the outgoing senior linebacker will get a chance to show what he can do in the NFL after the Miami Dolphins drafted him with the No. 151 overall pick on Saturday in the fifth round of the NFL Draft.

A former junior college transfer, Van Ginkel played a key role at outside linebacker for the Badgers over his two seasons in Madison - first as a backup to Leon Jacobs and Garrett Dooley, and then as a starter alongside Zack Baun in 2018. The foot injury he suffered against BYU held him back for most of the year, but when he was on the field he was a difference maker for Wisconsin's defense. He finished his UW career with 27 games played (10 starts), recording 99 tackles - with 19.5 TFLs and 12.0 sacks. He also forced four fumbles and picked off two passes for the Badgers.