MADISON — Last but not least, the Wisconsin Badgers' specialists spoke to reporters on Monday to kick off the last week of training camp. BadgerBlitz.com was on hand and compiled a handful of notes from interviews with Wisconsin's kickers and punters.



Wisconsin kicker Nathanial Vakos

Vakos enters the Big Ten off a strong freshman season at Ohio

Nathanial Vakos, Wisconsin's top kicker throughout camp, had an impressive freshman season at Ohio University, making 22 of his 27 field goal attempts. He told reporters he has no specific goals for this season — he just wants to build on what he did last year. "Hopefully, I can get above 85% because I finished around 83 (last year)," Vakos said. "It's always improving year after year. That's my goal." Vakos last season went 9 of 9 from 20-29 yards, 8 of 9 from 30-39 yards, 4 of 6 from 40-49 yards and 1 of 3 from 50-59 yards (that make was from 55 yards), according to Pro Football Focus. He said he has routinely made attempts from 53 yards in recent practices. "I am excited," he said. "I get to kick some deep ones this year, hopefully."

Van Zelst says he's embraced competition

When the offseason began, kicker was not among the Badgers' pressing roster needs. Redshirt sophomore Nate Van Zelst took over for Vito Calvaruso early last season and went 3 of 3 from 20-29 yards, 5 of 8 from 30-39 yards and 3 of 3 from 40-49 over 11 games. Nevertheless, new UW head coach Luke Fickell and his staff went out and added Vakos. Asked if the move frustrated him, Van Zelst said, "I wouldn’t say frustrating. Competition makes everyone better. I try to stay positive and compete every day." Van Zelst doesn’t have as much range as Vakos — he did not attempt a 50-yarder last year — but he gave UW consistency, even in nasty conditions. In a November win over Maryland, Van Zelst went 3 of 4 while kicking into strong wind gusts and sideways rain. "I think the opportunity to play in some tough conditions was big for me," Van Zelst said. "I was able to prove that I can be successful in tough conditions. I was ready whenever my number was called (taking over for Calvaruso), which was big for me."

Bertrams values Fickell's involvement with UW's punt unit