Mailbag: Predictions for '24 and will UW offer in-state OL Garrett Sexton?
BadgerBlitz.com dives into its message board to take questions from subscribers in this week's mailbag.
With the new Luke Fickell era, what game day changes do you envision? Have you heard anything about possible alternate uniforms? Possible black uniforms?
I’m not aware of any specific game day changes that are coming to Camp Randall Stadium under Luke Fickell. But from what we’ve seen during his short amount in Madison, there’s been a big push to open things up and showcase the program as much as possible, both for the media and Wisconsin fanbase. A new era, if you will.
"What we want to be able to do as a program is let you guys in as much as possible, to be honest, and I think about that in a lot of different ways for our fans,” Fickell said during a recent alumni event in Milwaukee. “And I think about that in a lot of different ways for our former players. Those guys have built this program.”
This winter, there’s been a big social media push to showcase what is happening during the offseason strength and conditioning program. Fans have been alerted to “dudes of the week” in the weight room and “need for speed” times. These small tweaks, in addition to making assistant coaches available each week, has kept interest in the program high during a traditional down time from Signing Day to spring camp. That’s the new landscape of college football.
"You’ll see a lot more as we continue the social media side of things,” Fickell continued. “We’re not setting things up to look good on the outside. For me, I look at it as I want to let as many of our fans and former players into our program so they can get a good glimpse of what’s going on."
As far as alternate jerseys, I know the players have pushed for them. With that, I think anything is possible, and that would include a possible black edition at some point this season.
Which two running backs do you think this staff will end up with in 2024?
