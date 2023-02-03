Wisconsin handed a number of offers during the live period in the 2024, 2025 and 2026 recruiting classes. With the athletes who were targeted, I think the strategy was: let’s go out and offer who we think are the top players in the country. With that, I don’t think any of them fall in the “wait and see” category. Rather, these scholarships are the first step in trying to get these kids on campus this winter or spring.