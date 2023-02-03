Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.
BadgerBlitz.com dives into its message board to take questions from subscribers in this week's mailbag.
With the amount of offers out do you know if some of them are wait and see compared to others as far as being able to commit?
Wisconsin handed a number of offers during the live period in the 2024, 2025 and 2026 recruiting classes. With the athletes who were targeted, I think the strategy was: let’s go out and offer who we think are the top players in the country. With that, I don’t think any of them fall in the “wait and see” category. Rather, these scholarships are the first step in trying to get these kids on campus this winter or spring.
Have recruiting territories been established? Or are the positional coaches responsible for their positions? The other question I had is do you know who is on the current recruiting staff? How many holdovers from the last staff?
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.