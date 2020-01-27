The University of Wisconsin will be without one of its key starters when it faces an important road test tonight in Iowa City. There’s a chance the delay could be longer, or permanent.

Redshirt sophomore guard Kobe King did not travel with the Badgers to Iowa for their game tonight against the Hawkeyes. UW basketball’s official Twitter account said that King was attending to a personal matter, but the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel – citing a source – said the La Crosse, Wis., native is “frustrated with the direction of the team.”





