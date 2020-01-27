Kobe King Out for Personal Matter at Iowa, Future Uncertain
The University of Wisconsin will be without one of its key starters when it faces an important road test tonight in Iowa City. There’s a chance the delay could be longer, or permanent.
Redshirt sophomore guard Kobe King did not travel with the Badgers to Iowa for their game tonight against the Hawkeyes. UW basketball’s official Twitter account said that King was attending to a personal matter, but the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel – citing a source – said the La Crosse, Wis., native is “frustrated with the direction of the team.”
Having started 19 of 20 games this season, King leads Wisconsin (12-8, 5-4 Big Ten) in scoring in Big Ten play (12.6 points per game) and is second on the team in all games (10.0 ppg). He’s scored in double figures 11 times this season but went scoreless (0-for-5) in 28 minutes Friday in the Badgers' 70-51 loss at Purdue Friday.