STOUGHTON - After earning Division 2 WBCA All-State honors this winter, Jonathan Davis is back with the Wisconsin Playground Warriors this spring and summer for an important recruiting stretch on the AAU front.

"I thought we had a great season and it was a lot of fun," Davis told BadgerBlitz.com at the ROCK Spring Classic. "We had to replace a lot of great seniors like Kobe King and Bailey Kale. We made it to state but didn't reach our ultimate goal. But I feel like I got a lot better.