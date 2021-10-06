2023 in-state DE Will McDonald has visited Wisconsin twice this fall

McDonald's older brother, second-year Wisconsin defensive end Cade McDonald , is always available to offer up advice on how to navigate the process.

Will McDonald has a good person in his family to bounce questions off of as he begins his recruiting journey.

"He's (Cade) helped a lot," Will McDonald told BadgerBlitz.com. "Mostly on how to go about getting recruited by schools and how to respond to coaches and figure out how interested a school might be. How to get on recruiters' radars as well.

"Cade didn’t have anyone to help with all of this stuff, so I’m super thankful I have him. I use his experience to try to make mine smoother and easier, if possible."

McDonald, a 6-foot-5, 230-pound in-state defensive end from from Hudson High School, has been in early contact with Wisconsin. He was in Madison most recently for the Badgers' home contest against Michigan.

"The visit went great," McDonald said. "The coaches and personnel at Wisconsin are awesome and very welcoming. They took us on a short tour of their recovery and health facilities. They also showed us their hall of former of players, along with where they show all their guys that were drafted first round, won a Super Bowl, man of the year and accolades like that. We also got to see the weight room and strength facilities, and then we walked onto the field to watch warmups.

"This is my second visit to Wisconsin and because I've gone through the recruiting process with my older brother, there were not a ton of surprises. With that being said, I am always blown away with the energy and football culture of Camp Randall. Wisconsin has some awesome fans and an amazing environment."

McDonald, who is also fielding Division 1 interest in lacrosse, said the feedback from the Badgers has been positive so far.

"The recruiters at Wisconsin seem to love what I’m doing on and off the field," McDonald said. "They really like that I’m a multi-sport athlete. They said that they look forward to having me back on campus soon and to keep in touch with them."

While St. Joseph’s, St.Johns, Wagner, Mercer, Monmouth, NJIT and Bryant are recruiting McDonald to play lacrosse at the next level, a handful of football programs are also involved this fall.

"A lot of teams are just starting to follow and look at me," McDonald said. "But I’m talking to Iowa, North Dakota, North Dakota State, Wyoming and St.Thomas.

"I'm working on the timing with North Dakota State for a visit. Nothing else set for visits quite yet, though."