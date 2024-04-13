MADISON — Wisconsin continued its spring practice period on a hot Saturday morning. BadgerBlitz.com was once again on hand to compile the key takeaways from the Badgers' seventh session of the spring.

A year ago, a little-known transfer slot receiver by the name of Will Pauling made a name for himself in spring practice by displaying great hands, route-running and a penchant for the big play. That, of course, translated to a great season for the receiver, who is now unquestionably the Badgers' top pass-catcher.

Pauling has been quiet in camp. Some of that has been a lack of reps — every position, especially receivers, are rotating heavily. But Saturday, Pauling got plenty of opportunities and reminded onlookers just how dangerous he can be.

As mentioned, Pauling's route-running is the signature aspect of his game. Thus, when he loses a defensive back with a filthy move and gets five yards of separation at the top of his route, it's impressive but not altogether surprising. Saturday, Pauling put his strong hands on display as well.

His most impressive play likely came in 11-on-11s on a play-action rollout play. He ran a mid-level crossing route, but failed to create much distance between him and the nickel defender in coverage, safety Austin Brown. Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke put the ball right on the six on his jersey, and Pauling reeled in the tough catch with Brown all over him.

Pauling was a consistent playmaker all day long, as was fellow slot receiver Trech Kekahuna. There was no concern about him falling off, but it was a welcome sight to see him log a performance reminiscent of last season.