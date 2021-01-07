MADISON, Wis. – It took 10 minutes longer than expected, but No.8 Wisconsin delivered another brutal blow to Indiana.

D’Mitrik Trice hit a pair of critical shots to keep Wisconsin afloat, the Badgers’ sieve-like defense finally plugged holes and sophomore Tyler Wahl delivered on both ends of the floor to help knock off Indiana, 80-73, in double overtime at the Kohl Center.

The victory sets up a big week ahead for Wisconsin (10-2, 4-1), which will travel to first-place No.10 Michigan Tuesday and No.15 Rutgers Friday. The victory is the eighth in the last nine games over the Hoosiers (7-5, 2-3) and the 22nd in the last 25 games, a triumph that took a whole army of players to help deliver.

Here are my takeaways from press row at the Kohl Center.