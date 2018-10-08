Just hours after an unofficial visit to Wisconsin this past weekend, Dylan Barrett added his name to the Badgers' 2020 recruiting class Monday.

"I always liked Wisconsin from even a young age, and when I got to visit there for the first time last winter I really liked it," Barrett told BadgerBlitz.com. "Then as I took more visits up there, I got to work with the coaches. Being around them and the team, that made it clear to me it was the choice. The visit Saturday was a very big step in making this decision."

Barrett, the nation’s No. 46 offensive tackle, is expected to be an interior lineman for the Badgers.

"The coaches said more guard and center for me. Wisconsin also has a great tradition of developing offensive linemen and that was a big factor in my decision," Barrett said. "Just an awesome feeling to commit to Wisconsin. The coaches were pumped when I told them my decision."