Doak Walker Watch List includes two Wisconsin tailbacks

As a true freshman, Allen, 6-foot-2, 240 pounds, played in 12 games and started four contests. He led Wisconsin and ranked No. 3 in the Big Ten with 1,268 total rushing yards. The former four-star prospect was one of just four backs, along with Ron Dayne (1996), James White (2010) and Jonathan Taylor (2017), to run for over 1,000 yards as a true freshmen in school history.

"There's moments where you feel like, 'Yeah, I can really help him with that.' And then there's moments where it feels like dad let you take the Lamborghini out, and you don't want us crash that baby," position coach Al Johnson said of Allen this spring. "So there's all kinds of things, but at the end of the day, the best part of working with him is the fact that he always wants to be great. He wants to push himself, he wants to get better. He wants to find the things that can keep moving him forward and keep elevating his game."

Mellusi, who transferred to UW from Clemson, ran for 815 yards on 4.7 yards per carry with five touchdowns last fall. He tore his ACL against Rutgers and had surgery on his knee on Nov. 24. Prior to that, he started nine games for the Badgers.

"My goal is to be available Sept. 3, so that’s the plan," Mellusi said this spring.

Past Wisconsin Doak Walker Award winners include Dayne (1999), Montee Ball (2012), Melvin Gordon (2014) and Taylor (2018, 2019).