Defensive Snap Count Breakdown: Wisconsin vs. South Dakota
BadgerBlitz.com looks at the early defensive snap count totals and grades from Pro Football Focus after Wisconsin's win over South Dakota in Week 2.
Writer's note: Snap counts and number of plays are based off of PFF's current counts as of Sep. 8.
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE LINE
|Player
|Total Plays
|Run
|Pass Rush + Coverage
|PFF Grade
|
Curt Neal
|
34
|
15
|
19
|
77.0
|
Ben Barten
|
32
|
16
|
16
|
69.2
|
Elijah Hills
|
30
|
15
|
15
|
64.3
|
Elijah Hills
|
21
|
11
|
10
|
77.1
|
Dillan Johnson
|
6
|
5
|
1
|
63.3
|
Cade McDonald
|
5
|
3
|
2
|
38.4
|
Brandon Lane
|
4
|
1
|
3
|
67.5
