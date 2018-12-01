Cameron Phillips , a 6-foot-1, 183-pound wide out from IMG Academy in Florida, is someone the staff identified very early in the process from the senior class. After playing prep ball in Ohio for three years, Phillips transferred to the football powerhouse but an injury kept him from participating this fall. With that, the most recent tape to go off of comes from Phillips' junior season at Westerville Central High School.

Looking back to his junior season, Rivals.com rated Phillips as a four-star athlete and a Rivals250 prospect. Had he been healthy at IMG, which attracts coaches from coast to coast, it would have been interesting to see how his recruiting evolved. In the end, he selected Wisconsin over offers from Kentucky, Cincinnati, Illinois, Minnesota, Pittsburgh and Rutgers, among others.

On his junior tape, Phillips looks like a thicker receiver who can play in both the slot and outside. He has good burst off the ball and displays great hands. Phillips isn't a burner like Stephan Bracey in this class, but he should give the Badgers another versatile athlete in the wide receiver room. On the current roster, Phillips looks a bit like Danny Davis in his playmaking ability and catch radius.

It's a bit dated, but Phillips was the wide receiver MVP at Cleveland's The Opening Regionals in 2017 with a SPARQ score of 101.43. At that event, he ran a 4.73 40-yard dash and 3.95-second shuttle run.