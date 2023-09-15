Madison — The Badgers will look to right the ship back in the confines of Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday against the Georgia Southern Eagles. As kickoff draws nearer, BadgerBlitz.com football beat writers Seamus Rohrer and Donnie Slusher will decide if they're "buying" or "selling" on various storylines surrounding the Wisconsin football program.

THIS IS A TRAP GAME FOR WISCONSIN

Georgia Southern is Wisconsin's final out-of-conference game. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

SEAMUS: Sell Yes, Wisconsin is a heavy favorite on Saturday with the betting line currently at -20 in favor of the Badgers. Yes, this is Wisconsin's last buy game of the season and Big Ten play lurks around the corner starting with Purdue. But it's hard for me to see the Badgers looking ahead this early in the season. Wisconsin's loss to Washington State exposed some problems that need to get fixed. Turnovers on both sides of the ball and offensive balance are items that need to be addressed sooner rather than later. The Badgers know this, and so they should't walk into Camp Randall on Saturday asleep at the wheel. Even as double-digit favorites, it would be incredibly irresponsible for Wisconsin to be looking ahead to their Big Ten opener. They have doubters to silence, and they need to take care of business Saturday. I expect them to be locked in. DONNIE: Sell Last week was one of the most difficult and uncomfortable road trips in recent Badgers history. They traveled across the country to play a high-tempo offense led by a dual-threat quarterback, all within a program that’s fighting for its life amidst the realignment chaos. Not to mention that Wisconsin couldn’t run if its life depended on it, despite that being the team’s biggest strength. This week, they’re playing Georgia Southern. Wisconsin can’t disrespect them, but this is no Washington State. They’re not even Buffalo. Ultimately, Wisconsin’s rough performance last week can’t be written off, but it doesn’t define them. It won’t play in those unique conditions again this season, and won’t play a team as good as Washington State for another few weeks. This is the Badgers’ opportunity to show how good they can be, without any irregular factors.

WISCONSIN'S OFFENSE WILL FINALLY LOOK LIKE A COMPLETE UNIT

SEAMUS: Buy Yeah, so Georgia Southern's defense is...not great. Sure, they pitched a shutout in Week 1...against FCS program The Citadel. They then proceeded to allow UAB to score 35 points in a shootout. They're headlined by middle linebacker Marques Watson-Trent, a Second-Team All-Sun Belt selection last season who has a knack for the football. Still, Wisconsin's offense should have no problem this unit. I expect the Badgers to get out to a big lead and run the ball through most of the second half. Still, to get to that lead, it would be encouraging to see them build off of last week's second half and continue to make big plays in the passing game. If there's any defense Wisconsin can be multi-faceted against, it should be Georgia Southern. DONNIE: Sell To be clear, I believe that the Badgers could probably put up 50 points this weekend if they wanted to. Except I don’t think they play that way. If there’s one thing I do feel confident in, it’s that the running backs will bounce back after last week’s dud. They put up 91 rushing yards just a week after a 314-yard performance. We learned against Buffalo that when Wisconsin builds a sizable lead by running the ball, they will probably continue running the ball. Against a team like Georgia Southern, I do expect the Badgers to take an early lead. Tanner Mordecai shouldn’t have to be anything more than a game manager. He also has four turnovers in his first two games, so that's easier said than done. They may ultimately look like a complete unit, but they won’t need to use their full-strength offense until a competitive game compels it out of them.

KAMO'I LATU HAS ALREADY LOST HIS STARTING SPOT

SEAMUS: Sell...for now Luke Fickell's comments this week when asked about Kamo'i Latu were very interesting. He didn't totally admonish the safety, but he wouldn't go as far to say his job is safe. "I think emotions got a little the best of him, and maybe the tempo. After (the 18 snaps he played), we made a bit of an adjustment and switched up in some situations," Fickell said. "He can't hang his head; we need him. We're gonna have to find ways to to continue to use him." "Find ways to use him" doesn't necessarily sound like he's talking about a starter. His comments got even more interesting: "The realities are, each and every week you've got to perform. And I don't just mean on Saturday...If we've created a competition in all these rooms, then Tuesday, Wednesday is still part of an evaluation period." Latu is still listed as a starter on the depth chart. This week figures to be huge for him. I do expect him to trot out with the defensive starters and for the staff to give him another chance. Still, if he struggles for the third week in a row, how can the staff trust him come conference play? His leash should be very short at this point, and if I could I'd lease this answer with an option to buy. DONNIE: Sell In the season opener against Buffalo, Latu played 59 snaps while backup safeties Travion Blaylock and Preston Zachman logged 29 and 1, respectively, according to Pro Football Focus. But Latu was bad. It was one of the most frustrating performances I’ve seen in years. He finished with four total tackles but missed five. He was punished for it last week when he played only 17 snaps while Blaylock and Zachman finished with 58 and 51, respectively. The writing is definitely on the wall. I believe Saturday is Latu’s last chance as a starter. He may even be benched during the game if he starts slow. If he performs, maybe he can keep his job. If not, Hunter Wohler might have to get used to a new running mate.

WISCONSIN IMPROVES ITS TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL