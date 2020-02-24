Big Ten Conference: Down the stretch they come
The cream of the crop in the Big Ten has risen with just a handful of games left before post-season play. And with Wisconsin still with an outside shot to claim a conference title, BadgerBlitz.com examined the remaining schedules of the schools still in strong competition for the top spot.
Maryland: 22-5 (12-4)
|Remaining Games
|Date
|Previous Result
|
@ Minnesota
|
2/26
|
N/A
|
Michigan State
|
2/29
|
W (67-60)
|
@ Rutgers
|
3/3
|
W (56-51)
|
Michigan
|
3/8
|
N/A
Penn State: 20-7 (10-6)
|Remaining Games
|Date
|Previous Result
|
Rutgers
|
2/26
|
L (72-61)
|
@ Iowa
|
2/29
|
W (89-86)
|
Michigan State
|
3/3
|
W (75-70)
|
@ Northwestern
|
3/7
|
W (77-61)
Iowa: 19-8 (10-6)
|Remaining Games
|Date
|Previous Result
|
@ Michigan State
|
2/25
|
N/A
|
Penn State
|
2/29
|
L (89-86)
|
Purdue
|
3/3
|
L (104-68)
|
@ Illinois
|
3/8
|
W (72-65)
Michigan State: 18-9 (10-6)
|Remaining Games
|Date
|Previous Result
|
Iowa
|
2/25
|
N/A
|
@ Maryland
|
2/29
|
L (67-60)
|
@ Penn State
|
3/3
|
L (75-70)
|
Ohio State
|
3/8
|
N/A
Wisconsin: 19-8 (10-6)
|Remaining Games
|Date
|Previous Result
|
@ Michigan
|
2/27
|
N/A
|
Minnesota
|
3/1
|
L (70-52)
|
Northwestern
|
3/4
|
N/A
|
@ Indiana
|
3/7
|
W (84-64)
Illinois: 17-9 (10-6)
|Remaining Games
|Date
|Previous Result
|
Nebraska
|
2/24
|
N/A
|
@ Northwestern
|
2/27
|
L (75-71)
|
Indiana
|
3/1
|
N/A
|
@ Ohio State
|
3/5
|
N/A
|
Iowa
|
3/8
|
L (72-65)
Michigan: 18-9 (9-7)
|Remaining Games
|Date
|Previous Result
|
Wisconsin
|
2/27
|
N/A
|
@ Ohio State
|
3/1
|
L (61-58)
|
Nebraska
|
3/5
|
W (79-68)
|
@ Maryland
|
3/8
|
N/A
Remaining Big Ten Programs
|Team
|Overall Record
|Conference
|
Rutgers
|
9-8
|
18-10
|
Indiana
|
8-8
|
18-9
|
Ohio State
|
8-8
|
18-9
|
Minnesota
|
7-9
|
13-13
|
Purdue
|
7-10
|
14-14
|
Nebraska
|
2-13
|
7-19
|
Northwestern
|
1-15
|
6-20
Current #B1G Tournament seeds as of today (2/23/2020):— Brendan Stiles (@thebstiles) February 23, 2020
1 Maryland
2 Penn State
3 Wisconsin
4 Iowa
5 Michigan State
6 Illinois
7 Michigan vs. 10 Indiana
8 Rutgers vs. 9 Ohio State
11 Minnesota vs. 14 Northwestern
12 Purdue vs. 13 Nebraska
cc: @BigTenNetwork