{{ timeAgo('2020-02-24 06:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Big Ten Conference: Down the stretch they come

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

The cream of the crop in the Big Ten has risen with just a handful of games left before post-season play. And with Wisconsin still with an outside shot to claim a conference title, BadgerBlitz.com examined the remaining schedules of the schools still in strong competition for the top spot.

Maryland: 22-5 (12-4)

Mark Turgeon
Mark Turgeon (Kevin Noon)
Maryland
Remaining Games Date Previous Result

@ Minnesota

2/26

N/A

Michigan State

2/29

W (67-60)

@ Rutgers

3/3

W (56-51)

Michigan

3/8

N/A

Penn State: 20-7 (10-6)

Pat Chambers
Pat Chambers (Kevin Noon)
Penn State
Remaining Games Date Previous Result

Rutgers

2/26

L (72-61)

@ Iowa

2/29

W (89-86)

Michigan State

3/3

W (75-70)

@ Northwestern

3/7

W (77-61)

Iowa: 19-8 (10-6)

Fran McCaferty
Fran McCaferty
Iowa
Remaining Games Date Previous Result

@ Michigan State

2/25

N/A

Penn State

2/29

L (89-86)

Purdue

3/3

L (104-68)

@ Illinois

3/8

W (72-65)

Michigan State: 18-9 (10-6)

Tom Izzo
Tom Izzo (Kevin Noon)
Michigan State
Remaining Games Date Previous Result

Iowa

2/25

N/A

@ Maryland

2/29

L (67-60)

@ Penn State

3/3

L (75-70)

Ohio State

3/8

N/A

Wisconsin: 19-8 (10-6)

Greg Gard
Greg Gard (Darren Lee)
Wisconsin 
Remaining Games Date Previous Result

@ Michigan

2/27

N/A

Minnesota

3/1

L (70-52)

Northwestern

3/4

N/A

@ Indiana

3/7

W (84-64)

Illinois: 17-9 (10-6)

Brad Underwood
Brad Underwood (USA Today Sports Images)
Illinois
Remaining Games Date Previous Result

Nebraska

2/24

N/A

@ Northwestern

2/27

L (75-71)

Indiana

3/1

N/A

@ Ohio State

3/5

N/A

Iowa

3/8

L (72-65)

Michigan: 18-9 (9-7)

Juwan Howard
Juwan Howard (Brandon Brown)
Michigan
Remaining Games Date Previous Result

Wisconsin

2/27

N/A

@ Ohio State

3/1

L (61-58)

Nebraska

3/5

W (79-68)

@ Maryland

3/8

N/A

Remaining Big Ten Programs

Steve Pikiell
Steve Pikiell (Kevin Noon)
Rest of the Big Ten Conference
Team Overall Record Conference

Rutgers

9-8

18-10

Indiana

8-8

18-9

Ohio State

8-8

18-9

Minnesota

7-9

13-13

Purdue

7-10

14-14

Nebraska

2-13

7-19

Northwestern

1-15

6-20
