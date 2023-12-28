Better Know A Badger – 2024 three-star tight end Rob Booker
MADISON, Wis. – It’s clear the direction Luke Fickell intends to push the University of Wisconsin in the recruiting classes to come.
After quickly cobbling together a small recruiting class in less than a month after being hired, Fickell and his staff scoured the country to recruit and receive commitments from 22 prospects from 13 different states from coast to coast, combining physicality, speed, and play-making abilities.
“The ability to go across the United States and find the players we need to be successful in doing the things we want to do is really, really impressive,” Fickell said.
Half the Badgers class comprises four-star recruits, which is why it currently is ranked 18th in the country by Rivals.com, and addresses the depth needs and deficiencies at every position. Adding to the depth of the tight end position, we look at the upcoming signing of Waunakee (Wis.) High’s Rob Booker and how his addition improves the program.
Stats
After lettering in basketball as a freshman and sophomore, Booker transitioned to the gridiron. He earned first-team all-conference, all-region, and all-state accolades after finishing his junior season with 27 catches for 360 yards and six touchdowns. He was just as productive as a senior, finishing with 20 catches and six touchdowns in leading Waunakee to the state title game. He was named first-team all-conference, all-region, and all-state in 2023.
Recruiting Competition
Originally the third commitment in Wisconsin’s 2024 class, Booker committed to the Badgers over favorite Minnesota. He had other offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, UNLV, Vanderbilt, and Virginia Tech. He picked up offers from Auburn, Illinois, Texas A&M, and UCLA following his commitment. He de-committed from UW in June and committed to UCLA.
Recruiting Story
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news