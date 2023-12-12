Advertisement
Better Know A Badger – 2024 four-star lineman Derek Jensen

Benjamin Worgull
Benjamin Worgull has covered Wisconsin football and basketball since 2004.

MADISON, Wis. – It’s clear the direction Luke Fickell intends to push the University of Wisconsin in the recruiting classes to come

After quickly cobbling together a small recruiting class in less than a month after being hired, Fickell and his staff scoured the country to recruit and receive commitments from 20 known prospects combining physicality, speed, and play-making abilities.

Nearly half the Badgers class comprises four-star recruits, which is why it currently is ranked 18th in the country by Rivals.com, and addressed depth needs and deficiencies at every position. Adding to the depth on the offensive line, we look at the upcoming signing of Hartland (Wis.) Arrowhead lineman Derek Jensen and how his addition improves the program.

Hartland (Wis.) Arrowhead lineman Derek Jensen
Hartland (Wis.) Arrowhead lineman Derek Jensen (Jon McNamara/Rivals.com)

Stats

A multi-year starter for the Warhawks, Jensen’s team finished 7-4 and lost in the second round of the WIAA Division 2 state playoffs. Arrowhead averaged 25.2 points per game, rushing for 2,200 yards and 22 touchdowns as a team. Fighting through an ankle injury, Jensen believes he didn’t allow a sack during his time on the field.

“I would definitely say my pass protection improved over this year,” Jensen said. “It helped going against Jace Arnold (an Iowa State commit) every day. He really sharpened me up during the season, and he was able to learn a couple of pass-rush moves himself.”

Recruiting Competition

The third commitment in Wisconsin’s 2024 class, Jensen committed to the Badgers over offers from Duke, Illinois, Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Purdue, Syracuse, and Virginia.

Recruiting Story

