A two-way standout from Millard North High School in Nebraska, Pierce Mooberry had 16 receptions for 404 yards and five touchdowns to go along with 45 tackles, four sacks and one interception on defense last fall.

During a visit to Wisconsin on Thursday, the 6-foot-4, 210-pound sophomore received feedback from both tight ends coach Nate Letton and outside linebackers coach Matt Mitchell.