Saturday, senior wide receiver Cameron Phillips , a three-star prospect from IMG Academy in Florida, announced his commitment to the Badgers. He is pledge No. 18 for UW in the current cycle.

A name that had been on Wisconsin's priority list early in the 2019 recruiting class is back in a big way.

A 6-foot-1, 183-pound prospect, Phillips played his first three prep seasons at Westerville Central High School in Ohio prior to this fall. He chose Wisconsin over offers Kentucky, Cincinnati, Illinois, Minnesota, Pittsburgh and Rutgers, among others.

Phillips, who joins Stephan Bracey as project receivers in this class, most recently visited Madison in the fall of 2017.

"Overall visit was one of the best atmospheres that I have experience," Phillips told BadgerBlitz.com in a previous interview. "I got to attend my first game. The fans were awesome and I loved the energy of players and coaches. I got to meet with coaches (Ted) Gilmore and (Joe) Rudolph, plus meet some of the wide receivers.

"We spoke about how I can really fit well in the program on the offensive side based upon my film. You can definitely feel the passion of the football program throughout the players, coaches, fans and town."

Phillips did not play this season at IMG due to injury.