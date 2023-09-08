“I remember them storming the field and jumping on the W. I remember their social media,” linebacker Maema Njongmeta said. “The narrative of Kiki ( Nakia Watson ) coming back and winning against his former team.”

College football is a world of rude awakenings. After a tepid performance against Buffalo in the opener, Wisconsin stares down a dangerous road test that threatens to once again derail the season early. The sting of last year’s letdown against the Cougars is still tangible.

Madison — Wisconsin’s home loss to Washington State a season ago was the first sign that something was amiss with a team that would ultimately fire its coach and finish with a 6-6 regular season record. After the game, players were shocked, angry and frustrated at the wrench that had just been thrown in their season. Now, a year later, the same team stands in the Badgers’ path as they eye a bounce-back season.

The linebacker made eight tackles in the game as part of a defense that played reasonably well, holding Washington State to 17 points and picking off Cameron Ward twice. But ultimately, it wasn’t enough for a win.

“I’m very excited to go in their house and make things right,” he said.

Now, the Badgers must travel to a venue Wisconsin has never played in and face the same team as visitors. A revenge game against a high-flying offense some 1,600 miles away is quite the first road test of the season.

“We all know it’s gonna be a challenge, going against their fans and their team and their environment. Only so many guys get to travel, so we’re gonna be a small team compared to their guys out there,” Ricardo Hallman said.

Martin Stadium is expected to be rocking Saturday night. Washington State has sold out its 32,952 seats with standing room only tickets available. The game will air in front of a national audience on ABC.

“It’s gonna be exciting to pay them a visit and return the favor on their home field,” Hallman added.

Rodas Johnson said he underestimated the Cougars last year. Now, he’s got vengeance on his mind.

"We know that we’re more physical than them, or we should be at least,” he said. “We gotta show them who the real UW is. We gotta get our get-back, set the standard.”