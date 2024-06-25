BadgerBlitz.com publisher Jon McNamara and Matt Perkins break down the recent commitments of Wilnerson Telemaque and Nicolas Clayton, talk about what's next for EJ Whitlow and the defensive line class for 2025, break down the tape on 2026 QB Jarin Mock, and recap other key 2026 visitors from the recent weeks.

Note: Episode was recorded before the news of Rukeem Stroud's decommitment