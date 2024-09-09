BadgerBlitz.com Hot 11: Wisconsin Badgers vs. South Dakota
With help from Pro Football Focus, BadgerBlitz.com's Hot 11 feature is back for another season. In this week's edition, we take a look at Wisconsin's 27-13 home victory over South Dakota.
Note: Players included in this report must have played in 15 or more snaps.
No. 1: Running back Cade Yacamelli
Cade Yacamelli vs. South Dakota
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from W. Michigan
|
83.0
|
21
|
Led Wisconsin in rushing with 73 yards on 8 carries.
|
N/A
No. 2: Inside linebacker Tackett Curtis
Tackett Curtis vs. South Dakota
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from W. Michigan
|
82.6
|
17
|
5 total tackles, including one for loss. Top tackling grade of 80.2.
|
N/A
No. 3: Defensive lineman Curt Neal
Curt Neal vs. South Dakota
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from W. Michigan
|
77.1
|
34
|
4 total tackles and 1 QB hurry.
|
N/A
No. 4: Cornerback Nyzier Fourqurean
