2021 QB Athan Kaliakmanis gets first look at Wisconsin

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Wisconsin assistant coach Jon Budmayr has already extended one offer to a quarterback from Illinois in the 2021 class, Nazareth Academy's J.J. McCarthy.

A second from the state, Athan Kaliakmanis from Antioch High School, is on Budmayr's radar after an unofficial visit for the Badgers' final regular season contest against Minnesota.

Athan Kaliakmanis
Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer
