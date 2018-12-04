2021 QB Athan Kaliakmanis gets first look at Wisconsin
Wisconsin assistant coach Jon Budmayr has already extended one offer to a quarterback from Illinois in the 2021 class, Nazareth Academy's J.J. McCarthy.
A second from the state, Athan Kaliakmanis from Antioch High School, is on Budmayr's radar after an unofficial visit for the Badgers' final regular season contest against Minnesota.
