During the live contact period, Wisconsin assistant coach Bob Bostad made two stops at East Lansing High School in Michigan to gather information on Andrel Anthony.

And last week, after receivers coach Ted Gilmore had a chance to watch his film, the 6-foot-2, 165-pound junior picked up an offer from the Badgers.

***SPECIAL OFFER: Receive $49.50 gift card to Rivals Fan Shop with new annual subscription***