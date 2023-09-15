BadgerBlitz.com brings back its All-Out Blitz weekly series, where you can find everything you need to know about Wisconsin's next opponent. We look at UW's third and final non-conference foe in Georgia Southern, who the Badgers will face Saturday morning at Camp Randall. (11:00 a.m. CT, BTN).

Clay Helton joined Georgia Southern prior to last season after being fired from USC. The former Pac-12 coach took his pass-centric offense and implemented it in a historically run-centric Georgia Southern program. He’s looked to the transfer portal for help, notably at quarterback with Davis Brin.

The fifth-year senior joined Georgia Southern after spending four years at Tulsa, where he never really managed to play a complete season of quality football. The only time Brin started the full season was 2021, when he completed just 59.2% of his passes for 18 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. He missed the end of the 2022 season with an injury, then transferred to Georgia Southern prior to the start of the season. The transition to Helton’s offense seems to be working in Brin’s favor. Through two games, he’s on pace for easily his best year, completing 78.3% of his throws for 562 yards and four touchdowns.

Brin has also thrown an interception in each of his first two games, which is great news for a Wisconsin defense that has yet to force a turnover this season. The Eagles are averaging 41.5 pass attempts per game with a turnover-prone quarterback. There won’t be a better chance for a while.

At safety, Hunter Wohler has grown into perhaps the best player on Wisconsin’s defense. He leads the Big Ten with 24 tackles, and his 20 solo tackles rank second nationally. Opposite Wohler is Kamo'i Latu, whose name still sits atop the depth chart, but is being slowly phased out by backups Travion Blaylock and Preston Zachman. Saturday could be a make-or-break performance for Latu. The rest of the secondary should feel some comfort knowing that Brin can’t burn them like Cameron Ward did, but they’ll still be tested by another pass-centric offense.

Like the first two opponents, Georgia Southern doesn’t have any overly-dominant receivers or weapons, as three players have at least 12 receptions through the first two games. They did return leading receiver Kaleb Hood, who caught 87 passes for 925 yards last year. Derwin Burgess Jr. led the team in touchdowns with seven, and is the primary deep threat.

Given Helton’s pass-centric offense, running backs play supporting roles but still must be accounted for. They return Jalen White, who led the team with 162 rushes for 914 yards and 10 touchdowns on 5.4 yards per carry. He will run alongside OJ Arnold, who only has 12 rushes, but averages 8.3 yards per carry. Both backs have a pair of touchdowns so far this season.

The pair will match up with a Wisconsin front that has yet to be tested by a real rushing attack, and this week seems to be more of the same. They can instead gear their energy toward putting pressure on Brin. The team-leader in pressures is inside linebacker Maema Njongmeta with eight, according to Pro Football Focus. Edge rusher Darryl Peterson recorded four in the season opener and sits just behind Njongmeta with six. They’re set to get some additional help from Darian Varner, the edge rusher transfer from Temple who’s been sidelined with an injury. He’ll join a defensive line rotation that’s slowly improving after losing some key players in the offseason. It’s led by starting end James Thompson Jr., whose two sacks leads the team.

Luckily for the Wisconsin defense, the ultimate goal is simple — force turnovers and give more opportunities to the offense, the unit with the clearer advantage.