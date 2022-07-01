3-2-1: Reviewing and analyzing Wisconsin's advanced camp

1. Wisconsin offers two 2025 in-state prospects

When the dust settled at the Kohl Center on Thursday, two new offers went out to in-state prospects from the 2025 class.

Davion Hannah, a 6-foot-5 standout from Nicolet High School, was the first to announce his scholarship. The rising sophomore was one of the more intriguing prospects on campus, regardless of class. An athletic wing who had success on the perimeter and around the rim, Hannah figures to be a highly-recruited prospect, largely because of his huge upside. Hannah was comfortable handling the ball and getting to the basket, and he did not shy away from competition against established guards such as Daniel Freitag and John Blackwell.

Kai Rogers, a 6-foot-10 center from Wauwatosa West, was up and down in the morning session but started to put things together in the afternoon. He's long, lean (down quite a bit of weight from last summer) and moves well for his size. It's tough for big men to shine in camp pick-up games, but Rogers rebounded and defended the rim effectively later in the day. He's still fine-tuning his footwork in the paint and post skills, but like Hannah, Rogers is a high-upside prospect who is trending in the right direction. Currently, he plays for Wisconsin Playground Club on the AAU circuit.

It's too early to say where Wisconsin will be in their respective recruitments over the next 18 to 24 months, but it's a good sign that both Rogers and Hannah were in Madison on Thursday.