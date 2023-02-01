1. Seven new offers went out over the last two weekends

Thirty prospects - 15 on each Saturday - visited Wisconsin over the last two weekends for junior days. From the group of uncommitted targets, the events led to seven new offers - six in the 2024 class and one in 2025.

Following is a quick breakdown of each player:

Derek Jensen: The four-star in-state offensive tackle has been on Wisconsin’s radar since his freshman year at Arrowhead High School. The Badgers are likely now in the driver’s seat, but Illinois was in early and Bret Bielema has done a very nice job in Jensen’s recruitment up to this point. The Illini signed Jensen’s teammate, Joey Okla, in the 2022 class.

Kyan Berry-Johnson: Wisconsin was the first Power 5 offer for Berry-Johnson, who is expected to return to Madison during spring camp and for an official in June. The Badgers are likely looking for two receivers in this cycle.

Landon Gauthier: Wisconsin has to be considered the favorite to land the standout inside linebacker from Bay Port High School. But Stanford, led by former UW outside linebackers coach Bobby April, could also make things interesting.

James Flanigan: There’s a long way to go for Flanigan, just a sophomore at Notre Dame Academy in Green Bay. But Wisconsin and Notre Dame are two schools to watch early for 2025 tight end.

Koi Perich: Much of the Big Ten West is now involved with Perich, an athletic safety from Minnesota. The Badgers like him on the boundary in Mike Tressel’s defense.

Thomas Heiberger: The South Dakota linebacker picked up an offer from first-year position coach Matt Mitchell during his visit. Soon after, Heiberger landed scholarships from Nebraska, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt, Washington and Oklahoma.

Colin Cubberly: The No. 1 player in New York camped with the Badgers this past summer and earned an offer from Wisconsin on Tuesday. In a class where UW will likely look to take at least four offensive linemen, Cubberly is someone to watch closely heading into the spring.