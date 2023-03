The Luke Fickell era is officially under way in Madison, as Wisconsin opened up spring camp over the weekend. With much excitement surrounding the program's change in leadership, five recruits were able to get their first glimpse at the Badgers on Saturday morning. On the guest list was four-star tight end Eli Owens out of Alcoa, Tennessee.

Owens, 6-foot-3 and 220-pounds, had developed a relationship with the coaching staff while they were at Cincinnati, giving the Class of 2025 standout familiarity within the Badgers' program.