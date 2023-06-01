The 5-foot-11, 195-pound junior will take trips to Pittsburgh (June 1-3), Minnesota (June 8-11), Wisconsin (June 16-18) and Oregon (June 23-25) this month.

First-year position coach Devon Spalding has served as the lead contact for the Badgers in Riggs' recruitment.

"The first day I talked to Coach Spalding he was explaining to me how he was going to be the new running backs coach at Wisconsin and he loves my game," Riggs told BadgerBlitz.com in a previous interview. "He said as soon as he gets it all figured it out, he would give me an offer. The next day he called me and give me the offer.

"When I got that call and Coach Spalding said I got an offer from Wisconsin, I was just excited. Actually I was sitting at the table with my mom and when he said it, my heart just started beating fast because it was so exciting, like I didn't know what to say."

As a junior, Riggs rushed for 962 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also hauled in 17 passes for 165 yards and two scores.

Wisconsin is likely looking for two scholarship tailbacks in the 2024 class. The staff is also expected to host Darrion Dupree, Gideon Ituka and Dilin Jones for official visits this month.

The Badgers currently have eight commitments in the 2024 class.