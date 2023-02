Devon Spalding kept his word with junior running back Da'Jaun Riggs.

Wisconsin's first-year running backs coach let Riggs know he planned to offer him a scholarship once he was officially named the position coach for the Badgers. And just a few hours before the official announcement was put out, the St. John's College High School (D.C.) product was offered by Wisconsin.

The contact between the two began as Spalding was getting the details of his transition from Youngstown State to UW ironed out.