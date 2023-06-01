Roughly two years later, the junior from Minnesota is set to make his college decision. The four-star point guard, who will play his senior season at Southern California Academy, released a top five of Baylor , Minnesota , Notre Dame , Wisconsin and Virginia .

Daniel Freitag was the first prospect Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard offered in the 2024 recruiting class after he performed well at UW's advanced camp in the summer of 2021.

“Wisconsin is leading the pack in terms of contacting me the most and mailing me the most," Freitag told Rivals.com in a previous interview. "I like the approach they’re taking, they’re making it not so overwhelming, but they’re making it evident that they want me without being super ‘in my face.’ It’s been great, how comfortable they’ve made me feel while I’ve been on campus.”

A 6-foot-2, 175-pound junior, Freitag took an official visit to UW last October. He is slated to return to Madison the weekend of June 14-16.

The No. 60 prospect in the 2024 class, Freitag plays with Howard Pulley on the AAU circuit. The Badgers have a commitment from his teammate, Jack Robison, and are also after Jackson McAndrew, a three-star forward from the same program.

A commitment from Freitag would put a successor to Chucky Hepburn in place and alter how the Badgers attack the 2025 and 2026 recruiting cycles. Assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft has served as the lead contact in his recruitment.

“I’d be between Coach Gard and Coach Krabbenhoft, it’s great. It’s decently distant - we aren’t on the phone every single day,” Freitag said. “But when we are, it's super cool. I think we are pretty close us three, and I have a nice relationship with Dean Oliver and Sharif Chambliss. I have a great relationship with those four, and I think we’ve gotten really close in the past year. It was recently like a year ago and four days that I got the offer, it’s just been great with those four."

In addition to Freitag and McAndrew, the Badgers are also in heavy pursuit of in-state wing Kon Knueppel in the junior cycle.