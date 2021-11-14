2023 QB Drew Viotto makes return visit to Wisconsin
After he visited Wisconsin for the first time in June, Drew Viotto returned to campus this weekend for the Badgers' home contest against Northwestern.
A 6-foot-4, 220-pound quarterback from Walled Lake Western High School in Michigan, Viotto took in UW's 35-7 win over the Wildcats at Camp Randall Stadium.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news