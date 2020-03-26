News More News
2022 Quarterback Devin Brown Playing the Waiting Game

Benjamin Worgull • BadgerBlitz
Staff
@TheBadgerNation
Benjamin Worgull has covered Wisconsin football and basketball since 2004.

The shutdown of college campuses and high schools across the country have caused prep players to significantly alter their plans. Unofficial visits have been postponed, school weight rooms are closed and a recruiting dead period has severely limited contact with college coaches.

But Gilbert (AZ) Queen Creek 2022 quarterback Devin Brown is a glass-half-full guy, so it’s not surprising he’s doing his best to take advantage of the situation.

Queen Creek 2022 quarterback Devin Brown has an offer from Wisconsin.
Queen Creek 2022 quarterback Devin Brown has an offer from Wisconsin. (Cody Cameron)
