{{ timeAgo('2018-12-09 20:14:23 -0600') }} football Edit

2019 DB Titus Toler focused on two schools after Wisconsin official

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Titus Toler began this week as a member of Colorado's 2019 recruiting class.

But when the dust settled Sunday after an official visit to Wisconsin, the 6-foot, 185-pound senior from St. John Bosco in California said his sights are now set on two other programs.

Jtoqbuhhnaqayd6516eh
Titus Toler
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
