Wide receiver CJ Williams opted to enter the transfer portal after just one season at USC in which he tallied four receptions for 34 yards.

The decision was ultimately a personal one, according to the former four-star recruit in the 2022, as he carries no bad blood towards the Trojans program. Being treated more so as a person rather than a player was one of Williams' top priorities when choosing a new school, something Wisconsin and new head coach Luke Fickell showed while recruiting him.

After visiting UW earlier this month, the highly-touted receiver committed to the Badgers over the likes of West Virginia, UCLA, Texas A&M and Notre Dame, making him the highest-ranked receiver to ever commit to Wisconsin during the Rivals.com era. Seeing more of an opportunity in Madison, Williams is ready to do something special with the Badgers.