WR CJ Williams goes in depth on decision to transfer from USC to Wisconsin
Wide receiver CJ Williams opted to enter the transfer portal after just one season at USC in which he tallied four receptions for 34 yards.
The decision was ultimately a personal one, according to the former four-star recruit in the 2022, as he carries no bad blood towards the Trojans program. Being treated more so as a person rather than a player was one of Williams' top priorities when choosing a new school, something Wisconsin and new head coach Luke Fickell showed while recruiting him.
After visiting UW earlier this month, the highly-touted receiver committed to the Badgers over the likes of West Virginia, UCLA, Texas A&M and Notre Dame, making him the highest-ranked receiver to ever commit to Wisconsin during the Rivals.com era. Seeing more of an opportunity in Madison, Williams is ready to do something special with the Badgers.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news